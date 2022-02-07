Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Welcome Second Child Together

Kylie Jenner got everyone’s attention when she finally shared the happy news that she and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child to the world.

The 24-year-old reality star didn’t explain a whole lot in her Sunday post on Instagram that showed a sweet black-and-white photo of a little hand-holding an even smaller little hand. (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Accused Of Inflating Net Worth, No Longer Labeled A Billionaire By Forbes)

She captioned the post with a blue heart emoji and the date of their little one’s arrival, “2/2/22.”

Her mom Kris Jenner also shared the sweet photo on social media and gave a bit more information as she confirmed the two had a little boy, thus why Kylie used a blue heart emoji. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner: Pregnancy ‘Completely Changed’ My Body)

“My beautiful grandson!!” Jenner captioned the post. “God is so good. #repost @kyliejenner 2/2/22.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star first shared that she and Scott were expecting again back in September shortly after rumors surfaced the beauty mogul was pregnant with her second child.

She confirmed the rumors with a video on Instagram, showing that she had taken a pregnancy test, and it indeed was positive. It also included several shots of her sporting a baby bump and one part going to the doctor’s office for an ultrasound check-up.

Jenner and Scott started dating in April 2017. She kept her first pregnancy under wraps until she had given birth to her daughter, Stormi.