Leaked Video Shows Missing F-35 Fighter Jet Crashing While Attempting To Land

An incredible video shows an F-35 crashing while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea.

In late January, the highly-advanced fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson. (SOURCES: Chinese Salvage Ships Racing Against US For Missing F-35)

The plane went into the water, and has kicked off massive recovery efforts from the Chinese and Americans, who are in a race against each other.

In a leaked video making the rounds online, which has been confirmed as legitimate by the Pentagon, the F-35 can be seen crashing as soon as it hit the flight deck.

The plane appeared to almost tip over as it flew out of the camera frame. You can watch the insane video below.

Goodness, purported video of the Jan. 24 F-35 crash was just leaked and it is terrifying. So thankful no one was killed. The emergency response on the deck was impressive. pic.twitter.com/Qi5IlANsK6 — Chris Combs (@DrChrisCombs) February 6, 2022

That video is absolutely insane. Luckily, nobody was killed in the crash, but a massive hunt is underway to recover the aircraft.

Despite the fact the crash is receiving a fraction of the coverage the Ukraine crisis is getting, I would argue that this is a much bigger deal.

If the Chinese successfully recover the F-35 before we do, the CCP could close a substantial technology gap if they recover the plane before we do.

The United States of America owns the skies, and our stealth tech is a huge reason why. If China gets their hands on that technology, it would be a disaster that would be hard to describe.

Let’s all hope our incredible navy is able to get that plane back before the CCP gets its hands on it. I don’t even think about the ramifications of losing an F-35 to China.