Scottish Teacher Accused Of Traumatizing Student With Prom Night Sex Romp

A former physical education teacher is accused of having sex with an 18-year-old male student on prom night, multiple sources reported.

The student, referred to as Pupil A, told the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) he “felt sorry” about the investigation into his former teacher, according to The Scottish Sun.

“In my eyes it wasn’t a student event. This could have happened on a night out,” Pupil A said, adding that he had already filed paperwork related to the school, the Sun reported. (RELATED: Teacher Beats Charge Of Sexual Misconduct By Marrying Student)

The student said he had consumed beer, rum, wine and more the night of the event, the Sun reported. The legal drinking age in Scotland is 18, according to the Daily Record.

“I had a lot, it was my prom,” Pupil A told the GTCS, which could take Miss Tweedie, the teacher, who was 23 at the time of the fling, off the register of teachers.

TEACHER Melissa Tweedle Accused Of Pupil SEX https://t.co/V6dBLbFk9y via @global247news1 — global247news (@global247news1) February 7, 2022

“Can we for a minute act like I’m not a teacher?” Tweedie allegedly asked after doing shots with multiple students, according to the Daily Mail.

Pupil A said he and Tweedie kissed in one hotel room before going to Pupil A’s room, where they had sex and spent the night together, the Sun reported.

“When do I get to raise my feelings about what happened? In my eyes it was not an issue I wanted to raise,” Pupil A told the GTCS, the Sun reported.

Police did not yet file any criminal charges against Tweedie, who is currently living in Dubai and working as a yoga instructor, after their investigation, the Sun reported.