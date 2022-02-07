Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon Claims Hugh Hefner Got Her Pregnant And She Aborted His ‘Devil’ Baby

Former Playmate Karissa Shannon claimed the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner got her pregnant in 2009 when she was 19 and she aborted what she called his “devil” baby.

The ex-Playboy Bunny said she found out she was pregnant when she took a blood test ahead of having breast augmentation surgery in 2009, the Mirror UK reported in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

She claimed it happened when the late magazine mogul was in his 80s after he reportedly had plied her with alcohol and allegedly pushed her into having unprotected group sex, the outlet noted.

Former Playboy Bunny Karissa Shannon says she fell pregnant by the late millionaire tycoon Hugh Hefner when she was 18 and he was 83 after moving into the mansion with twin sister Kristinahttps://t.co/iVamHTR9Rg — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) February 7, 2022

“I wasn’t having sex with anyone else so it only could have been his baby,” Shannon reportedly shared. “I just wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible. I didn’t want Hef to find out and he never did.” (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

“I was disgusted with my body and felt like there was an alien inside my stomach,” she added according to the outlet. “It was like the devil was inside of me. I didn’t want anyone to know I was carrying an 83-year-old man’s child.”

Shannon’s twin sister Kristina Shannon said she “found a clinic in LA” and helped her sister keep it a secret.

“I got Hef’s security to drop us at the mall, pretending we were going shopping, then called my friend to pick us up,” Kristina Shannon shared. “We were able to keep it secret.”

Karissa and Kristina Shannon were introduced to Hefner when they were 18 and moved into the mansion at the same age, the New York Post noted. The two sisters also shared how they felt when they learned he had died in 2017.

“When Hef died, part of us did feel sad, but another part was like, ‘OK good, no more girls are going to be groomed and ruined like we were,” Kristina Shannon shared, the outlet noted. “I thought Playboy was one big family – now I can see it was a cult.”

“Hef acted like he owned you,” she added. “If we broke his rules, six guards would drag us to our room and not let us leave.”

“Hef called it ‘HMF arrest,’ after his initials,” Kristina Shannon continued. “He preyed on vulnerable young girls like us. He would offer you the world, then keep you trapped in his house, which was like a golden prison.”

The former Playboy Playmate joins other former Playboy Bunnies who have made a variety of accusations against Hefner claiming things like the mansion was a “cult-like” atmosphere and more. It’s been highlighted in a 10 part docuseries on A&E called “Secrets Of Playboy.”