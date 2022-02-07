No Major Hollywood Film Has Made China The Villain Since The ‘Red Dawn’ Remake Bowed Down To The CCP

One movie changed Hollywood’s relationship with China forever.

The Wall Street Journal released an incredible look at the "Red Dawn" remake from MGM and how it was a watershed moment in the film industry.

When the remake was filmed back in 2009, the villains launching an invasion of America was China. However, after multiple issues with the film, the villain was later changed in post-production to North Korea, and the movie was released by FilmDistrict in 2012.

Hollywood hasn’t cast China as the villain in more than a decade. The story of “Red Dawn” explains why. https://t.co/l6fwxDeOwd — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 6, 2022

The decision stopped China from retaliating against MGM’s future films, including James Bond movies, according to the same report.

Since the moment the villain was switched from the CCP and China to North Korea, not a single major Hollywood film has had a Chinese villain.

Why? companies are terrified of what the CCP might do, and they don’t want to risk losing the market. More or less, they care more about pleasing the dictatorship in Beijing than they do making fun entertainment.

For those of you who have never seen the “Red Dawn” remake, it’s so bad at points that it’s laughable. North Korea, which is a hermit country with no ability to project power, somehow launches a massive invasion of America and knocks out our infrastructure with ease.

The original “Red Dawn” back in 1984 featured an invasion led by the Soviets and different communist powers and there was a nuclear exchange. That was at least believable. The remake isn’t at all.

Red Dawn (1984) pic.twitter.com/1PC4GXkfeG — Monica Mc Callion (@CallionMonica) February 6, 2022

It’s really a damn shame because a modern “Red Dawn” about an invasion conducted by China would be awesome. Instead, the companies involved were terrified of the CCP and Chinese censors. What a damn shame!