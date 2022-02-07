Editorial

REPORT: Bryan Harsin Leaving Auburn ‘Appears Imminent’

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Bryan Harsin of the Auburn Tigers bumps fists with Roger McCreary #23 during the first half of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 18, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin’s time with the program is nearing an end.

The Tigers have been engulfed by chaos since late last week, and there’s been nonstop debate about Harsin’s future with the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like he might only get one season with the team when it’s all said and done. According to Phillip Marshall, a split between the Tigers and Harsin “appears imminent.”

It’s amazing how quickly things have appeared to unravel for Auburn. It looked like the coaching carousel was over for the year.

Now, it appears that Harsin could be let go at any moment. It’s not even really clear what specifically is the driving force, but wherever there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Right now, there is a ton of smoke around Auburn’s program.

What does that mean for Harsin? I don’t know, but all signs certainly appear to point to him being relieved of his coaching duties.

Of course, this is college football we’re talking about and anything is possible. Welcome to the greatest sport on the planet!