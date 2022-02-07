REPORT: Bryan Harsin Leaving Auburn ‘Appears Imminent’

It sounds like Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin’s time with the program is nearing an end.

The Tigers have been engulfed by chaos since late last week, and there's been nonstop debate about Harsin's future with the program.

‘Bullsh*’t’: Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin Breaks His Silence As The Program Is On The Brink https://t.co/hRvZRqUTgb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 5, 2022

Well, it sounds like he might only get one season with the team when it’s all said and done. According to Phillip Marshall, a split between the Tigers and Harsin “appears imminent.”

It’s amazing how quickly things have appeared to unravel for Auburn. It looked like the coaching carousel was over for the year.

Now, it appears that Harsin could be let go at any moment. It’s not even really clear what specifically is the driving force, but wherever there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Right now, there is a ton of smoke around Auburn’s program.

A Major SEC Football Coach Reportedly Might Get Fired. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/E2Gjt9joP2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2022

What does that mean for Harsin? I don’t know, but all signs certainly appear to point to him being relieved of his coaching duties.

A couple dozen Auburn fans, and more trickling in, are gathering at Toomer’s Corner for a rally in support of Bryan Harsin, whose future as head coach remains up in the air. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) February 6, 2022

Of course, this is college football we’re talking about and anything is possible. Welcome to the greatest sport on the planet!