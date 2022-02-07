Ryan Clark Says ‘Russell Wilson Is Not An All-Time Great Quarterback’

ESPN star Ryan Clark has given fans a scorching hot take about Russell Wilson!

Right now, there is serious speculation about Wilson’s future and about whether or not he’ll be back with the Seahawks next season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Clark wants fans to know Wilson isn’t even a great QB!

“Russell Wilson is a very good football player. Russell Wilson is a really good quarterback. Russell Wilson is not a great quarterback. Russell Wilson is not an all-time great quarterback. He’s never going to be in those conversations,” Clarke said during a Monday appearance on ESPN.

You can watch his full comments below.

“Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He’s never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl.” —@Realrclark25 😳 pic.twitter.com/ENeRNqbQDn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 7, 2022

These comments from Clark are legit insane. I mean, calling them insane might honestly be an understatement. What the hell is he talking about?

Wilson has a Super Bowl ring and has been a dominant and winning quarterback since he entered the league.

Furthermore, some of the offenses he’s had to play with in Seattle are an absolute joke. There have been multiple seasons where you can argue that the Seahawks have had the worst offensive line in the league.

Wilson has to run for his life at times and he has very few weapons to work with. Yet, he still finds a way to win and put up some stats.

Now, there have been some down years, but overall, Wilson is without question a great quarterback. If you think otherwise, you don’t know anything about football.