University ‘Sex Week’ Encourages Students To ‘Thank Abortion Providers’

Ohio State University encouraged students to “thank abortion providers” as part of its organized “Sex Week,” Fox News reported.

Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness is hosting a “Sex Week” funded by the Ohio State University Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies and the College of Social Work, Fox News reported. The event is funded through student activity fees from the Council on Student Affairs, according to the “Sex Week” website.

On Feb. 16, an event called “Valentine’s for Abortion Providers” is described as an opportunity “to help thank abortion providers in Ohio and Texas for the valuable work they do for reproductive rights!” according to the Sex Week at the Ohio State University website.

Sky Hart, president of Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness, told Fox News that the event was organized because abortion providers “deserve appreciation.” Hart reportedly said event attendees will be making cards to mail to the abortion providers.

“We feel that it is important to appreciate the family planning providers that are able to provide essential healthcare for our communities,” Hart said, Fox News reported. “Our organization emphasizes the constitutional right to a safe abortion, however many do not share that belief.”

“Because of this, many providers and their offices are often ridiculed for providing legal, affordable, safe healthcare,” Hart said, Fox News reported. “We feel they deserve appreciation, and should be reminded of the fact they are assisting our communities greatly.”

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, told Fox News that the event is a “disservice to students” and “a huge waste of money for parents.”

“Almost always ignored by these sponsors is the fact that you can’t protect emotionally vulnerable students from a broken heart when they follow the false pitch that all consequences — babies included — can be ignored,” she said.

Other events included on the “Sex Week” itinerary include “Gentle Masculinity with Pink Mantaray,” where students can learn about “gentle masculinity” with “the first openly transgender NCAA Division 1 swimmer” and “Great Minds Kink Alike with Lions Den,” where students can “explore the dangerous, yet fun side of sex called ‘Kink.'” The “kink” event will provide students with “an introduction to all things bondage, dominance, submission, sadism, masochism, fetish, and more,” according to the “Sex Week” website.

Ohio State University did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.