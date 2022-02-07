Spotify CEO Doesn’t Plan On Removing Joe Rogan’s Podcast, Says ‘Canceling Voices Is A Slippery Slope’

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek doesn’t plan on canceling Joe Rogan.

The legendary podcaster has been under intense fire for discussing different viewpoints on COVID-19, and for an out of context video of him repeatedly saying the n-word over the years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘F**ked Up’: Joe Rogan Breaks His Silence On Video Of Him Repeatedly Saying The N-Word https://t.co/wwjE5YRls2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2022

Despite the fact the woke mob is doing everything in its power to ruin Rogan’s life, Spotify is holding the line.

Support Grows For Joe Rogan As The Woke Mob Tries To Ruin His Life https://t.co/0RFfoqilBY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ek sent a letter to staff and stated the following in part:

There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you. Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful – I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company. I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard. … We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.

The reality of the situation is that Spotify shouldn’t even have sent a letter to staff. You gain nothing by bending the knee to the mob.

It never ends well. Once they get a taste for blood, they’ll only want more. Appeasement doesn’t work at all. You have to hold the line and you have to hold it at all costs.

REMINDER: Joe Rogan is the good guy. The people trying to censor and cancel him are the bad guys. pic.twitter.com/Dk8y56j7od — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2022

Having said that, I am glad to see that Spotify isn’t going to cave to a small but vocal crowd on social media. Most rational Americans hate cancel culture, and that’s exactly what is happening here.

Joe Rogan’s crimes are simple. He thinks for himself and gives a platform to a diversified group of people. In 2022, all dissenting opinions must be crushed in the eyes of the mob.

The people trying to cancel Joe Rogan aren’t offended by a single thing he’s ever said. They’re just looking for any excuse they can find to ruin his life. They’re spineless cowards and should be treated as such. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2022

Furthermore, that n-word video was purposely edited to eliminate all context. Rogan was literally repeating quotes in some cases, but the video makes it look like he was running around dropping n-bombs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Hopefully, Spotify doesn’t care. As I’ve said before, it’s time to pick a side. You either stand with diversity of thought and freedom, or you support censorship. It’s that simple.