Sunny Hostin: Baker Has ‘Right’ To Not Bake ‘Coffin Cake’

Sunny Hostin said a baker has the “right” to not make a “coffin cake” and then said it wasn’t the same as when another baker refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

During a panel discussion Monday on “The View,” the co-hosts discussed how a baker refused a customer’s request to bake a birthday cake for his wife, who was turning 50. The custom wanted the cake to include a coffin, but the baker reportedly thought the idea was “abusive” and “awful” while it was actually just “meant as a joke.”

The ladies disagreed on whether this cake idea was funny or not. Ana Navarro, who recently turned 50, said if her husband showed up with this cake for her, he would “be dismembered and inside a real coffin later that day.”

WATCH:

Navarro also noted how the baker doesn’t know what the couple’s sense of humor is and doesn’t know what other sort of pranks they’ve had between each other.

Hostin said she didn’t like it but noted that the baker is an artist and should have the “right” to not make it if they don’t want to.

“I don’t like it, but I do think that the baker as an artist, which I think a lot of bakers are, has the right to say, you know, ‘I don’t want do that,'” Hostin shared. “You know, if somebody comes up to me, I like to bake, and says, ‘Please do a genitalia cake…'”

“Oh come on, what is it to him? Just shut up and bake the cake,” Joy Behar interjected. “They’re paying you to bake the cake, they’re not asking for your judgmental opinion.” (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

“No, but it’s your artistry and your work product, and maybe she doesn’t want to do the coffin cake,” Hostin explained.”Go to somewhere else. There’s plenty of people that will do the coffin cake. As long as she’s not discriminating against people.” (RELATED: Christian Baker Prevails At Supreme Court In Same-Sex Wedding Cake Dispute)

“I remember when the baker discriminated against the gay couple,” she added. “That was wrong. That was illegal. But this, she doesn’t want to do the coffin cake. I think it’s okay.”

Sarah Haines wondered why everyone is always looking for a fight and said “if someone doesn’t want to make your food for you, just say ‘okay’ and go to the next person.”

“Nobody knows what the sense of humor is between a couple,” Behar shared. “Obviously in your case, you would not like it. I would find it funny, frankly.”

“Comedy needs to come back in this world,” she added. “People need to get a sense of humor back. It’s dying in the coffin on the cake, and the country is not the better for it.”