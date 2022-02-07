The Average Super Bowl LVI Ticket Costs Nearly $10,000 On The Secondary Market

Tickets to the Super Bowl are outrageously expensive.

According to WalletHub, the average ticket to Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals costs $9,843! Yes, the average ticket price to get in is just under $10,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a whole lot of money, but there’s no doubt that plenty of people will pay it.

The biggest question I have for all of you is how much would you pay to watch your team in the Super Bowl. Would you drop $10,000?

That’s so much money. You could get a solid used car for that amount of money. Hell, you could put a dent in a down payment for a house in some parts of America for $10,000.

Now, if the Lions ever make the Super Bowl, which seems unlikely, I would spend whatever I could afford to attend the game.

I wouldn’t even hesitate to open my wallet. Why? Because throughout my entire life, the Lions have been garbage. If they make the Super Bowl, it will probably be the only chance I get in my life to see them potentially lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The good news for the Rams and Bengals is that both franchises appear to be in great places. I expect both could make the Super Bowl again in the coming years.

Let us know in the comments how much you’d be willing to spend!