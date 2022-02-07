Teacher Arrested For Pulling A 12-Year-Old Student’s Hair During Altercation

A Connecticut teacher was arrested for allegedly pulling a 12-year-old student’s hair during a physical altercation, according to local reports.

Jennifer Wells-Jackson was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace, WTNH reported. Police reportedly responded to an assault at the King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School in New Haven, Connecticut, on Feb. 1, where a student accused a teacher of pulling her hair.

A video taken inside the school’s classroom shows the teacher holding the student’s hair while other students ask Wells-Jackson to let go of the student, WTNH reported.

#CAUGHTONCAMERA – @wtnh obtained video showing a teacher at King Robinson Magnet School grabbing a 12-year-old student’s hair The student’s mom tells me “there’s no justification for putting your hands on someone’s child”#NewHaven pic.twitter.com/mCF1Ws5fQc — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 3, 2022

The student’s mother, Destinie James, said her daughter told the teacher that an intercom announcement dismissed the class, WTNH reported.

“There’s no justification for putting your hands on someone’s child,” James told WTNH. (RELATED: University ‘Sex Week’ Encourages Students To ‘Thank Abortion Providers’)

The teacher was released on a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next week, WTNH reported. The arrest is the fourth in the school district since November 2021, according to WTNH.

Wells-Jackson “is a great person, a veteran educator and a community activist” who previously served on the executive board of the city’s Federation of Teachers, a source close to the district said, WTNH reported.

The King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

