‘Read The Room’: ‘The View’ Hosts Unleash On ‘Hypocritical’ Stacey Abrams After She Poses Maskless

“The View” hosts called out Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams during Monday’s broadcast after she was caught maskless in a room of masked children.

The photographs of Abrams were taken as she was visiting Glennwood Elementary School. Abrams initially posted the pictures to Twitter before quickly deleting them and issuing a statement, framing the backlash as a false political attack during Black History Month. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Poses Maskless In Room Full Of Masked Children)

During a panel discussion on ABC’s hit show, co-host Joy Behar argued against Abrams’ statement, saying Abrams should have “read the room.” Behar said she was surprised by Abrams’ choice to pose maskless with the children, as she considers Abrams “one of the most intelligent people in politics.”

Fellow panelist Sunny Hostin called Abrams’ statement “hypocritical … this has nothing to do with Black History Month. The point is she was not wearing a mask when she is one of those proponents of mask mandates.”

The ladies also laughed at Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said he always holds his breath when taking maskless photographs. Garcetti made the statement after he was photographed maskless with former Lakers played Magic Johnson and San Francisco Mayor London Breed at SoFi Stadium. Ana Navarro called Garcetti “so stupid” in the segment, to which all panelists burst out laughing.

Navarro went on to note the hypocrisy of Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson flouting mask and lockdown mandates, saying that people really resent the “rules for three but not for me” attitude of politicians.

Behar quickly attempted to pivot the ladies by claiming that the attitudes of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are far more “destructive” than Abrams’ “slipping-up.”

Hostin stated that she “doesn’t necessarily believe that politicians are role models anymore,” but to many people, Abrams still is, and “you want better” from your role models.

In the height of the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, Abrams refused to wear a mask for extended periods of time while in Georgia’s state Capitol building.