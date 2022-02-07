Tyreek Hill Tries To Chug Two Beers, Fails Miserably

Tyreek Hill is great at playing football, but he’s not very good at chugging beer.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar made an appearance at the NHL All-Star game over the weekend in Vegas, and he decided to hammer two beers like Stone Cold Steve Austin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, things didn’t go according to plan, and Hill ended up just spilling beer all over the place. Watch his hilarious attempt below.

Zero ounces of beer drank by Tyreek Hill here pic.twitter.com/A3eWsPQRh0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2022

As a man who loves ice cold beer, I am incredibly disappointed in Hill’s effort here. Did he even get one drop of that beer in his mouth?

I’m not sure he did. It looked like he just dumped two massive beers on his face. As a fellow beer drinker, I couldn’t be more disappointed.

Watching beer get disappointed in that fashion is borderline heartbreaking.

Having said that, I can’t knock Hill for giving it a try and doing it at the NHL All-Star game. The clip of him attempting to hammer the beers has gone mega-viral.

Whenever the NHL, NFL and beer come together for some great content, it’s a win for the internet. That much is for sure.

Next time, Hill should focus on getting more beer in his mouth instead of just dumping them on his face.