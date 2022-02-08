Report: ‘American Idol’ Finalist Arrested For DUI Following Fatal Crash

“American Idol” finalist Caleb Kennedy was reportedly arrested for a felony DUI Tuesday following a crash that resulted in a fatality of another person.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old finalist on the last season of the popular reality contest was reportedly the person behind the wheel of a pickup truck when the vehicle crashed into a building on a private drive killing a person inside, TMZ reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kentucky Mayor Reportedly Crashes Into Pole After Falling Asleep In Fast Food Drive-Thru While Drunk)

Authorities said a person inside the garage like-structure reportedly sustained fatal injuries after the truck crashed into it. Kennedy has reportedly been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that resulted in a person’s death, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Democratic New York Mayor And Former Police Chief Arrested With Crack Cocaine After Pursuit: Sheriff)

Kennedy is reportedly still in police custody and the crash is under investigation.

The “American Idol” finalist was one of the five final contestants on “Idol” in 2021. He ended leaving the show suddenly after a video surfaced of him sitting next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan-like hood, the Herald-Journal reported. The video was reportedly made when he was 12-years-old.

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” Kennedy shared on Instagram. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.”

“I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse,” he added. “I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”