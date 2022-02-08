Antonio Brown Claims He Bought A Super Bowl Suite For $2 Million

Antonio Brown allegedly spent a shocking amount of money on a Super Bowl suite.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver joined Kanye West’s Donda Sports as president of the organization, and one of his first moves was to drop some serious cash on a suite to watch the Rams and Bengals play in SB LVI. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION,” Brown wrote in part when explaining why he paid $2 million for the suite.

It’s not clear if he spent his own money or if the business paid for it. You can check out his Instagram post below.

Honestly, I don’t even know what to make of this. As we all know, Brown will do anything to stay in the news, and it honestly feels like that’s what this is about.

Do you know what rich people generally don’t do? They don’t talk about how much money they have and share receipts on Instagram.

That kind of seems like day one stuff, but the disgraced NFL player apparently never got that memo. This really does come off like a desperate cry for attention.

It’s almost a pathetic sign of just how far Brown has fallen. He went from being a weapon in the NFL to working for Kanye West and watching the Super Bowl like everyone else.

The man fell off and he fell off hard.

I can’t wait to see how much attention he draws to himself this Sunday, but I’m sure it will be a lot!