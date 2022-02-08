British TV Star Steps Out In Dress That’s Being Held Up With A Total Of Three Straps

British TV star Maya Jama definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a black dress that was being held up with a total of three straps at an awards show in London, England.

The 27-year-old TV personality looked truly terrific in a cropped sleeveless black jagged top with a matching skirt the had one single strap around her waist as she posed on the red carpet at the 2022 The BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

She completed the stunning look with loose hair, jewelry, a black boa and silver high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

To say the British star looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The radio personality’s social media account is also quite the treat and proves her fashion sense is always on point. See just a handful of these examples above.