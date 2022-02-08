Editorial

Bud Light Releasing Zero-Carb Beer Called Bud Light Next

Bud Light Next (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/budlight/status/1490642973431844864)

Bud Light is trying to shake up the beer game.

The popular beer brand has announced that it’s releasing Bud Light Next, and the details will be very interesting to people who like cold brews. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the company’s website, it’s only 80 calories, has zero carbs and is 4% alcohol. For comparison, Bud Light is 4.2% alcohol, has 106 calories and 6.6 carbs.

“Nearly ten years in the making, Bud Light NEXT, our first zero carb beer, is the result of a brewing breakthrough making the impossible possible. Super crisp, light and refreshing, Bud Light NEXT is brewed with the highest quality ingredients including malted barley and rice,” Bud Light explained.

I’m always a bit skeptical when I hear that a major beer brand is releasing a new drink. It’s already a heavily saturated market.

Stop and think for a second how many different options there are when you stop at your local grocery store or wherever you get your beer.

There are a ton. There’s essentially limitless options when it comes to getting beer.

Does the world need another beer? I’m not sold, but what this really does show is that beers with as few calories and carbs as possible is what people want.

There has seemingly been a huge push over the past several years for macro light beers. Michelob Ultra’s entire brand is based on the idea people want lighter and healthier beers.

Now, Bud Light is trying to get in on the action, despite already having a light beer option. Will it work? Will it fail? Only time will tell.