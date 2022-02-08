Bud Light Releasing Zero-Carb Beer Called Bud Light Next

Bud Light is trying to shake up the beer game.

The popular beer brand has announced that it's releasing Bud Light Next, and the details will be very interesting to people who like cold brews.

Introducing Bud Light NEXT, our first beer with zero carbs. Brewed to make sure there’s zero in the way of possibility. We’re adding $10k to your bank account so there’s 0 in your way. Reply with a photo of a 0 using #SpotAZero #Sweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/geboYSchrV — Bud Light NEXT (@budlight) February 7, 2022

According to the company’s website, it’s only 80 calories, has zero carbs and is 4% alcohol. For comparison, Bud Light is 4.2% alcohol, has 106 calories and 6.6 carbs.

“Nearly ten years in the making, Bud Light NEXT, our first zero carb beer, is the result of a brewing breakthrough making the impossible possible. Super crisp, light and refreshing, Bud Light NEXT is brewed with the highest quality ingredients including malted barley and rice,” Bud Light explained.

There are zeros everywhere! You can enter #SpotAZero with anything–screenshots, real photos, graphics, sculptures–there’s nothing in your way of entering to win $10k. pic.twitter.com/CWdBt6Bhxg — Bud Light NEXT (@budlight) February 7, 2022

I’m always a bit skeptical when I hear that a major beer brand is releasing a new drink. It’s already a heavily saturated market.

Stop and think for a second how many different options there are when you stop at your local grocery store or wherever you get your beer.

There are a ton. There’s essentially limitless options when it comes to getting beer.

Introducing, Bud Light NEXT. Zero carbs, super crisp light beer brewed to put zero in the way of possibility. RT and we might send you a 12 pack! #BrewedForWhatsNext pic.twitter.com/k56VcadSRj — Bud Light NEXT (@budlight) February 7, 2022

Does the world need another beer? I’m not sold, but what this really does show is that beers with as few calories and carbs as possible is what people want.

There has seemingly been a huge push over the past several years for macro light beers. Michelob Ultra’s entire brand is based on the idea people want lighter and healthier beers.

Introducing new Bud Light NEXT! Super crisp light beer with zero carbs, 80 calories and 4% ABV.#BrewedForWhatsNext pic.twitter.com/ZXlaHpFn6n — Lake Beverage (@LakeBeverage) February 7, 2022

Now, Bud Light is trying to get in on the action, despite already having a light beer option. Will it work? Will it fail? Only time will tell.