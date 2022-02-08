89-Year-Old Woman Kicked From Behind In Broad Daylight In New York City

An unknown male assailant kicked an 89-year-old woman in the back, causing her to fall to the ground Friday morning in New York City, according to New York Police Department’s (NYPD) 61st Precinct.

WATCH:

On Fri 2/4/22 at 7:19am near Ave P & E 17 St, an 89 year old female victim was kicked in her back by an unknown male & caused her to fall to the ground. The male is described as 20-30 yrs old last seen wearing dark clothing. Please call CrimeStoppers with any info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/4jH34Ps02Y — NYPD 61st Precinct (@NYPD61Pct) February 7, 2022

The 61st Precinct posted the footage of the incident on its Twitter account Monday. The currently unidentified woman was attacked Friday morning near Avenue P and East 17th Street at 7:19 a.m. Eastern by a man described as being 20 to 30-years-old, according to the NYPD precinct. The woman was standing on the sidewalk when the suspect kicked her in the back, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police said the suspect, wearing dark clothes and apparently holding a coffee cup, continued to walk in an unknown direction, according to NBC News. The police are urging any citizens who may have information leading to the identity of the man to come forward. (RELATED: 82-Year-Old Man Assaulted, Has Cane Stolen In New York City Corner Store)

The NYPD stated that “the victim suffered pain and bruising to her head and body,” according to NBC News. Emergency responders took the woman to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was in stable condition, the outlet reported.

Police stated that the attack was random and that the victim and suspect were strangers, according to NBC News.