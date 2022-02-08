How One Woman’s Passion for Helping People Became the Seed for Her Career Success – Annie Zhang

In a time when so many are focused on their own wellness and security, it is incredibly refreshing to find people who have their focus directed outwards – that are on a mission to help others. And, the truth is, the individualistic mindset that has carried us through the last century is starting to give way, as there are cracks and malfunctions becoming all too visible in this grand system called society.

The future of our world is only bright if it is rooted in the well-being of the collective. Thankfully, people like Annie Zhang are not only recognizing the need for this monumental pivot but are also using their talents and experience to create a new and better world.

Who is Annie Zhang?

Annie’s intelligence and brilliance first became apparent during her secondary school years in China. She received many awards of recognition, including first prize in the National Mathematical Olympiad over two consecutive years, and first prize in the Provincial Physics Olympiad. In addition, Annie was the only student to receive her principal’s recommendation for Tsinghua University’s admissions, which was so impressive that it received media coverage.

During her studies at Tsinghua, Annie continued to lead the pack. To begin with, she successfully graduated in the top 10%, completing a Dual Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and business administration. During her studies, she served as a counselor for over 100 freshmen students and was also a candidate for President of the Student Union. She was the recipient of several scholarships, such as the Excellent Comprehensive Scholarship, the Excellent Research and Technology Innovation Scholarship, and the Excellent Academic Scholarship. Furthermore, she was one of only 55 students, from a total of 3000, to receive the Fellowship for Spark Program in Research and Technology Innovation.

Tsinghua was not the end of Annie’s academic pursuits. Next, she broadened her horizons by setting her sights on the US, as she recognized the wealth of opportunity and networking potential that it would bring to her career. Through the Global Innovation Exchange Institute, Annie was able to complete her Dual Master’s Degree in data science and information technology and technology innovation from Tsinghua University and the University of Washington. During this time, she also served as the President of the GIX Graduate Student Association.

Not just a bright mind

Annie has always been passionate about helping people, which is part of the reason that she found a way in each academic institution to explore the role of community leadership. Annie explains that: “I’ve always believed in the power of community – to empower the individual and to lift each other to achieve a higher mission is the only way to go far and lead beyond extraordinary.”

For her, the acts of giving and supporting are immediately reciprocal because she is motivated by the fact that she can empower others. “I am driven to be the best version of myself when I can see my value by contributing to the community and influencing others to succeed.”

It is not surprising that Annie has often served as a mentor to her peers in both school and work. She is eager to share her resources and knowledge and finds no greater reward than seeing others become the best version of themselves as a result of her help.

Helping on a larger scale

It was this part of her personality that drove Annie to the development of Hirect. Although she was able to secure employment in the US after graduation, Annie was shocked at how challenging it was and how much networking and self promotion she had to maneuver. She also watched so many of her friends and peers navigate this same struggle, most without success. Even with an exceptional education and direct experience under their belt, it seemed that many of these job seekers simply did not have access to connect to those offering high-quality positions.

It was then that Annie realized that there was a significant problem and that she was well positioned to develop a solution. When the pandemic hit the world in 2020, she became even more interested in what the future of employment would look like. With her background in IT and a direct understanding of the gap in the job seeking industry, Annie set her sights on creating a better platform.

Hirect takes a different approach than the standard job listing site, as it connects those hiring directly with those seeking. The platform’s AI algorithm instantly matches a job listing to thousands of active candidates who fit the requirements, getting responses in potentially just mere seconds. With a mobile-first chat and messaging system, there is no need for tedious and time-consuming email correspondence to arrange an interview and correspondence can be done anywhere, anytime. Job recruiters can also get a quick sense of a seeker’s personality and disposition before taking the time to conduct a thorough interview with the candidate. As their slogan suggests, one can “Fill jobs in hours, not weeks.”

The other thing that sets Hirect apart is that they do not utilize the paid ranking model, which takes the top 20% of companies to the forefront of the listings and, in turn, pushes all of the small and startup businesses to the bottom. This means that the platform is ideal for young up-and-coming businesses that do not have the financial base to pay premium dollar to find qualified candidates. Instead, the playing field is level and any company can find exceptional employees.

As we are witnessing a time in the job market when startups are gaining momentum and outdated corporations are losing their appeal, it is big news to find a way for those new to the job market to connect with all of these emerging companies. Many of these young businesses have the potential to be key players in the bright future that we dream of – not just for ourselves, but for our children and for our children’s children. Thanks to Annie Zhang and Hirect’s unique job seeking platform, these dreams may actually become a reality.