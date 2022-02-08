Man With Rifle Allegedly Breaks Into Home To Eat Shrimp And Drink Beer

A man armed with a rifle was accused of allegedly breaking into a Santa Fe home where he ate shrimp and drank beer Sunday, Jan. 30.

The homeowner reportedly caught the man, who was identified as Teral Christesson, 34, in the act. Christesson claimed he needed a warm place to stay and left $200 before leaving the home, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. (RELATED: Mom Finds Wanted Sex Offender Naked In Apartment Wearing Daughter’s Shoes, Police Say)

Christesson explained to the homeowner that “his family was killed in east Texas and he was running from somebody.” He also claimed he was driving when his car broke down 100 miles outside of Santa Fe, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The homeowner said Christesson left $200 for a window he reportedly broke in order to get in and said the money was enough to repair the damage, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The next day, Santa Fe police responded to a report that a man, who was suspected to be Christesson, attempted to carjack a woman and threatened her with a gun as she was waiting for her order at the drive-thru of Church’s Chicken. The woman honked her horn which caused the suspect to flee, according to the outlet.

Christesson was later seen walking on Rodeo Road and was taken into custody. He claimed he broke into the home in order to stay warm and avoid getting “caught in a blizzard.” Christesson refused to talk about the incident that occurred at Church’s Chicken, the outlet reported.

He was placed in Santa Fe County jail facing charges of aggravated burglary, larceny, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.