Mike Bibby Looks Unrecognizable From His Days Playing In The NBA

Former NBA player Mike Bibby is borderline unrecognizable these days.

Bibby was a very successful guard for more than a decade in the NBA, but there was nothing about him that was overly impressive from a physical stand point.

He was just a quick little guard capable of making nifty passes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Bibby (@mike_bibby_10)

However, he looks very different in the year 2022! Since retiring nearly a decade ago, Bibby has apparently been hitting the weights hard.

Barstool Sports tweeted a photo of the former Kings star Monday night at the Arizona/Arizona State game, and he is absolutely massive these days.

Mike Bibby will absolutely flatten you if you think his shirt is too tight pic.twitter.com/Duq8DjNjm3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2022

Anyone who says Mike Bibby still looks like what he did while he was playing in the NBA is a liar. It’s that simple.

He hasn’t been a pro athlete for nearly 10 years, and he somehow looks like he’s in better shape now than when he was in the NBA.

How is that even possible?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Bibby (@mike_bibby_10)

Mike Bibby wasn’t intimidating at all as a player back when he was playing in the NBA or before that in college.

However, I would not want to lock horns with that dude now. No way in hell! He looks massive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Bibby (@mike_bibby_10)

Props to Bibby for getting in insane shape in retirement.