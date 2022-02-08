Neil Young Says Canceling Joe Rogan Isn’t Enough, Calls For Spotify Employees To Quit Their Jobs

Singer-songwriter Neil Young implored Spotify employees to quit their jobs in a statement published on his website Monday.

“[Spotify CEO] Daniel Ek is your big problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers – not art, not creativity,” Young said in a message directed at Spotify employees.

Ek issued a memo Sunday to employees referring to language used by Rogan, whose “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast nets an average of 11 million listeners per episode, as “incredibly hurtful” but noted that he does not “believe that silencing Joe is the answer,” according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: ‘Rogan Or Young’: Neil Young Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Comments)

Young also took aim at big banks, urging followers to withdraw their money from them.

“For their continued funding of the fossil fuel damage even as the global temperature keeps climbing, I say take your money from the accounts of these American banks today,” Young wrote, before listing Chase, Citi, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. “Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them.”

Young made headlines in January after threatening a boycott of the streaming giant, providing the ultimatum that it remove either his music or “The Joe Rogan Experience” from its platform. Rogan previously faced backlash following comments made about COVID-19 vaccines.