Photo Reportedly Shows Alvin Kamara’s Alleged Victim Incredibly Hurt

A photo making the rounds online reportedly shows the man Alvin Kamara allegedly beat.

The New Orleans Saints running back has been accused of savagely and brutally beating a man in Las Vegas, and the alleged victim suffered serious injuries, including a fractured orbital bone.

According to BSO, the alleged victim shared a photo of his injuries on his Instagram page, and his face is seriously messed up. You can see the photo blowing up below.

This the person Kamara beat up.. Shit bad pic.twitter.com/idrPXc5DWy — Steve Job of android (@HOLLYWOODANT215) February 7, 2022

If this is real and Kamara is guilty, I don’t see how he doesn’t get in major trouble. Those aren’t the kinds of injuries you get from a minor scuffle.

That’s the kind of face you get after you were absolutely pulverized in an altercation. That dude is in really bad shape.

It’s up to the police and the criminal justice system to get to the bottom of what happened, but as of right now, I would say that Kamara as some serious questions to answer.

There’s simply no excuse for getting violent with people, unless you fear for your life. Was there a chance Kamara and his entourage feared a guy at the Cromwell in Vegas?

That seems like a very tough sell.

Las Vegas Metro police released Alvin Kamara’s mugshot: pic.twitter.com/PwMVcIpcvr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 8, 2022

