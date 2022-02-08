Entertainment

Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts’ Black Halter Dress Gives Whole New Meaning To Cutout Look

'Strictly Come Dancing 2018' - Red Carpet Launch

(Photo by Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts’ halter dress she stepped out in Tuesday in England gave a whole new meaning to a cutout look.

The 40-year-old superstar looked truly stunning when she went braless in a black sleeveless dress with cutouts across the entire middle of her dress and a leg slit that went all the way to her waist. It was during her appearance at the BRIT Awards 2022 in London. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, black gloves and black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

The TV star’s social media account is also quite the treat and proves her incredible fashion sense.

 

A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

 

A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

 

A post shared by ASHLEY ROBERTS (@iamashleyroberts)

Check out some of Ashley’s unforgettable looks she’s shared above.