San Francisco Reports 4 Shootings In 3 Days

Four people were injured in three separate shootings in San Francisco between Thursday and Saturday, according to a report by SFGATE.

The first incident — in which a 40-year-old man was shot while attempting to prevent two men from breaking into his car — occurred Thursday, SFGATE reported.

The other two reported shootings occurred Saturday. The first saw the exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in broad daylight, after which two individuals were reported to have been hospitalized with bullet wounds. In the second, which took place Saturday evening, a 48-year-old man was shot after being approached and attacked by two individuals while walking, SFGATE reported.

AT LARGE: The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings over the weekend. https://t.co/hSxg95FPh3 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 8, 2022

“The victim attempted to disarm the suspect and during the struggle, the firearm went off and the victim was struck by a bullet,” police said, according to SFGATE.

23 homicides have been reported in the San Francisco Bay Area so far in 2022.

San Francisco’s left-wing criminal justice policies have long been a target of criticism. Mayor London Breed made national headlines in December after publicly pivoting on the city’s approach to the issue going forward. (RELATED: Liberal California Politicians Promise To Be Tough On Crime As Thefts, Shootings Increase)

“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end,” Breed said, according to CBS Bay Area. “And it comes to an end when we take the steps to [be] more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerate of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.”