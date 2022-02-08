‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Pete Davidson Claims To Be Dating Kim Kardashian

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson definitely got everyone’s attention when he claimed to be dating Kim Kardashian, calling her his “girlfriend.”

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff,” the 28-year-old comedian shared during his appearance with Kay Adams, host of “PEOPLE (The TV Show!)” the magazine noted in a piece published Monday.

“So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he added. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside.” (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

“So I don’t do much,” Davidson continued, referring to the reality star. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

While the “SNL” star doesn’t use the words “girlfriend” and “Kim Kardashian” in the same sentence, the host of the show noted it was the first time the superstar comedian has given the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star that title since the two were first spotted together in October.

The famed pair have sparked romance rumors ever since being spotted together holding hands everywhere from southern California to New York City to even the Bahamas.

Kardashian filed for divorce from superstar rapper Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair also share four kids together.

Davidson was previously linked romantically with such leading ladies as Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor.