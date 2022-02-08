T-Pain Says If Spotify Cancels Joe Rogan, The Company Will Have To Cancel All Offensive Content

T-Pain had some very interesting thoughts on Joe Rogan’s situation with Spotify.

The legendary podcaster and UFC host is facing some serious fire after a video went viral of him using the n-word and for speaking his mind on COVID-19.

There has been a movement to cancel him, but many supporters have stood firm in support of Rogan. While T-Pain doesn’t sound like a huge fan, he does think canceling his podcast could result in a lot of people getting the cord pulled on them.

Support Grows For Joe Rogan As The Mob Tries To Ruin His Life. Here Are The Best Reactions https://t.co/0RFfoqiTrw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

In a video shared by TMZ, the star rapper claimed that Rogan’s comments weren’t secret before joining Spotify, and he said if Spotify cancels him, the company will have to censor all offensive music.

‘F**ked Up’: Joe Rogan Breaks His Silence On Video Of Him Repeatedly Saying The N-Word https://t.co/wwjE5YRThA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

“They’re not worried about what the f**k we saying. If that was the case, they’d take off all the sh*t we talk about killing each other and all that sh*t. If they want to take off the derogatory terms for African Americans, they got to take off all the derogatory sh*t that we say…They gotta take everything off,” T-Pain explained in the video.

The people trying to cancel Joe Rogan are spineless cowards, and should be treated as such. As Americans, we can’t let the pro-censorship crowd win. pic.twitter.com/YyxAtNcnMC — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 7, 2022

Even though T-Pain doesn’t sound like a huge fan of Rogan, his point about the slippery slope of canceling people is 100% correct.

If you’re going to be outraged about what Rogan says, you have to be outraged about all the offensive content on Spotify.

There are very popular rap songs that talk about violence, drugs and degrade women. Yet, I don’t think any reasonable person wants that music pulled down.

REMINDER: Joe Rogan is the good guy. The people trying to censor and cancel him are the bad guys. pic.twitter.com/Dk8y56j7od — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2022

Why? Smart people understand that canceling art, music, books, movies and other stuff in that sphere is a very bad idea.

Once the first domino falls, it’s borderline impossible to stop all hell from breaking loose.

The people trying to cancel Joe Rogan aren’t offended by a single thing he’s ever said. They’re just looking for any excuse they can find to ruin his life. They’re spineless cowards and should be treated as such. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2022

It’s time to draw a line in the sand, folks. You either stand with Rogan or you support censorship. It should be a very easy choice to make.