Tom Brady Says He’s Retired, But ‘Never Say Never’

Tom Brady hasn’t completely ruled out a return to the NFL.

The former Patriots and Buccaneers star recently retired, and there has been plenty of chatter about whether or not he’ll eventually put his cleats back on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it sounds unlikely to happen, the door isn’t 100% closed.

Fans Notice A Very Strange Thing About Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement https://t.co/DlyW7TQhHk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

Brady said the following when talking with Jim Gray on his SiriusXM about a potential return, according to ProFootballTalk:

You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, [inaudible] change, it most likely won’t. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing.

Does it surprise anyone that Brady hasn’t completely shot down the idea of returning? Brady knows how to dominate the media.

He knows how to move the needle and generate big headlines. He’s arguably the best athlete on the planet when it comes to doing just that.

Tom Brady Officially Announces His Retirement From The NFL https://t.co/hyG8NfJURa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 1, 2022

Do I think Brady will ever throw a pass in an NFL game again? No, but he knows that these comments will be talked about a bunch in the media, and I’m sure that’s all he wanted.

Now, could Brady return? Sure. He takes care of himself at a very high level, and he could 100% return after a year off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Still, I don’t see it happening. He wants to spend time with his family and start the next chapter of his life. You can’t knock a man for doing that.