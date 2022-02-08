Editorial

Washington Commanders Player Deshazor Everett Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Deshazor Everett #22 of the Washington Football Team celebrates with Kendall Fuller #29 after defending a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett has been arrested.

According to a statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after allegedly crashing and killing a woman in his car back in December.

Police allege that he “was traveling over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash.”

As always, Everett has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s his right as an American.

Having said that, this is an insanely serious situation. A woman is dead and he’s facing an incredibly serious charge.

Right now, he doesn’t need to worry about when he’ll return to the football field. He needs to worry about whether or not he’s going to do prison time if convicted.

It’s simply a tragedy all the way around, and there’s no other way to sum it.

Hopefully, the criminal justice system can get to the bottom of what happened with the Commanders safety and his alleged passenger.