‘Wear A Damn Mask’: Scarborough, MSNBC Contributor Call Out Democrats Going Maskless In Photos

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and contributor Eddie Glaude Jr. called out the “hypocrisy and contradictions” of Democrats who have not complied with their own mask mandates Tuesday.

“If there’s a mask mandate, and especially if you put the mask mandate in place, wear a damn mask. It’s not that hard,” Scarborough said.

“Absolutely, there’s two things going at once,” Glaude replied. “One is a kind of virtue signaling. ‘This is what you must do. We are the good people here.’ And the other is this attempt, Joe, to keep track of hypocrisy, to keep track of the contradictions. And once the hypocrisy or the contradictions are revealed, you now own them. So in order to avoid the latter, in order to avoid the emptiness of the former, just put on the damn mask.”

Several Democrats have been spotted without a mask despite their push for mandates. Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams posed next to masked schoolchildren without a face covering in violation of the district’s mandate.

Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue called the photograph of Abrams hypocritical and said the pandemic has bolstered “liberals’ thirst for power” while hurting children. (RELATED: ‘Rules For Thee And Not For Me’: Ted Cruz Tweets Photo Of Obama)

We all know Stacey Abrams’ hypocrisy knows no bounds. Liberals’ thirst for power during this pandemic has caused enormous damage to our kids, while the elite like Stacey continue living their lives. What is even worse is that this is a classroom in Brian Kemp’s GA, not NY or CA. https://t.co/g0CtYfcaTr — David Perdue (@DavidPerdueGA) February 6, 2022

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed attended an NFL game Jan. 31 between the Rams and 49ers in Los Angeles without masks. California had implemented an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status since mid-December. Los Angeles has been enforcing a mask mandate for large events.

Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they’ll be governor or the mayor of LA and they won’t have the follow the rules they impose on others. pic.twitter.com/YGJDZeBxGA — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) January 31, 2022

Breed was spotted partying maskless at a nightclub in violation of her own mask guidance in September. The mayor introduced the policy that all people, including the fully vaccinated, wear a mask within indoor settings at all times.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib were both spotted maskless at weddings, a violation of rules, despite their push for mandates. Tlaib attended a wedding in an orange zone back in August, indicating an area with high transmission of COVID-19.