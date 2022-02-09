72-Year-Old Ice Skater Dies After He And Five Others Fell Through Thin Ice

The body of William Smallfield, a 72-year-old ice skater from Truckee, California, was discovered Sunday after he fell through thin ice along with five others on a frozen reservoir, KCRA 3 reported.

Body recovered after skaters fall through ice near Truckee https://t.co/roLTF9Mg1e — kcranews (@kcranews) February 7, 2022

The ice broke while eight people, including Smallfield, were skating at California’s frozen Stampede Reservoir, KCRA 3 reported. Of the eight, six people fell into the freezing water, but five were able to climb out, according to the outlet. Smallfield drowned before help could arrive.

“One individual, reported to have been the furthest away from the main party of skaters, went under the water and visual contact with this person was lost,” the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the outlet. “Again, we offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Smallfield’s family and friends.”

The Washoe County hasty team and the Placer County dive team recovered Smallfield’s body in coordination with the sheriff’s office Sunday, the outlet reported.

The five survivors were cared for with the help of CareFlight and California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopters, the Truckee Fire Protection District said on Facebook. Authorities urged citizens to stay off of frozen lakes, pointing out that it is “impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice.” (RELATED: Authorities Rescue 66 Stranded Ice Fishermen)



Smallfield’s body was identified Monday, according to NBC News. One of the survivors who fell into the lake suffered a dislocated shoulder and had to be airlifted to a hospital, but was released Saturday.