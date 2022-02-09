Akaash Singh’s Comedy Special ‘Bring Back Apu’ Is Outstanding

Akaash Singh hit a home run with his new comedy special.

The co-host of the “Flagrant 2” podcast recently released “Bring Back Apu,” which is named after the legendary “Simpson” character being canceled, and I loved it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He took absolutely no prisoners at all. He went after white women, Indian Americans, the #MeToo movement and everything in between.

You can watch the entire thing below.

Now, I will admit that I’m biased as all hell here because I love “Flagrant 2.” I don’t have much time for podcasts, but I always try to at least catch the clips from his podcast with Andrew Schulz.

So, I had incredibly high expectations for “Bring Back Apu,” and I wasn’t let down at all.

If you enjoy Singh’s comedy on “Flagrant 2,” I can pretty much guarantee you’re going to love this special. Now more than ever, we need people to push the envelope with comedy, and that’s what he did.

For that reason alone, I support the hell out of him and his comedy.

Also, make sure to check out “Flagrant 2” if you’re not already a fan. It’s also awesome!