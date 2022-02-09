Comedian Shares Terrifying Video Of Her Collapsing On Stage And Fracturing Her Skull

Heather McDonald shared a terrifying video on Instagram Tuesday showing her on stage during her show in Tempe, Arizona, just before she collapsed and fractured her skull.

“NEW JUICY SCOOP OUT NOW: I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov,” the 51-year-old comedian captioned her post.

“What do you think caused it?” she added, along with a series of hashtags that included karma, Jesus, standup and “covid.” (RELATED: Superstar Comedian Gives Fans Update After Passing Out And Being Hospitalized)

In the clip, we can hear the comedian telling the audience how she was double vaxxed and hadn’t had COVID-19.

“Yeah, I don’t mean to brag,” McDonald explained. “I don’t care, but I want you to know double vaxxed, booster, flu shot. And I’m gonna be honest, I have the shingles shot too.” (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

“Traveled, went to Mexico twice,” she added as she started to sound like she was slurring her words. “Did shows, meet and greets. Never got COVID, clearly Jesus loves me the most.”

And then she swayed a bit before falling backwards, hitting the microphone stand and ending up flat on her back.

Those in attendance told TMZ at first they thought it was part of the comedian’s show and soon realized it wasn’t.

Reps for the star said she was taken to a local hospital to figure out what happened. She later posted a video on her Instagram Story from a hospital bed and shared how she felt before the collapse, People magazine noted.

“Oh my god, I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” McDonald explained. “I passed out onstage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy. I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show. Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never ever fainted in my life.”