Enes Kanter Freedom Praises Free Speech In Ad Airing During The Olympics

Enes Kanter Freedom is continuing to take a stand for freedom.

The Boston Celtics center appears in an ad for the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) that is airing during the Olympics. In the commercial, Freedom praises free speech and reminds people of its importance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch Freedom, who is an outspoken critic of the dictatorship in China, break it all down below.

It’s been awesome watching Freedom talk about the importance of standing up for human rights and freedom in general.

He’s literally the only player in the NBA willing to go to war with the CCP in Beijing. Why is he able to do that?

Enes Kanter Says NBA Officials Threatened To Ban Him For Criticizing China https://t.co/KoMIzZBink — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 12, 2021

He can do it because in this country, we have free speech. If he was in his homeland of Turkey or in the communist dictatorship, he would not be allowed to speak out.

In fact, he could easily disappear overnight if he was in China and openly criticized the government. Citizens living in the communist dictatorship don’t have freedom like we do here in America. That’s just a fact, and you’re kidding yourself if you think otherwise.

Enes Kanter (@EnesFreedom) faces constant legitimate death threats for speaking out against the Turkish dictatorship and he’s the only player in the NBA willing to stand up to China. Unlike LeBron James, he’s what taking a real stand looks like. Congrats on becoming an American! https://t.co/ImDcTjoNl8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 29, 2021

Props to Enes Kanter Freedom for using his platform to promote good. You just love to see it!