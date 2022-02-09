Former Porn Star Jenna Jameson Shares Update With Fans After Being Hospitalized With Unknown Illness

Former porn star Jenna Jameson recently gave fans an update after being hospitalized in January with an unknown illness that caused her to be unable to walk.

“I’m still in the hospital, but I’m doing OK and I’ll be out soon,” the 47-year-old former adult entertainer shared on her Instagram Story. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.

At the time of this publication, it is unclear whether she has left the hospital after posting several videos on her social media page Tuesday of her 4-year-old daughter outside playing. Jameson shares her daughter with partner Lior Bitton. (RELATED: Jenna Jameson Is In The Middle Of An Argument With David Duke On Twitter)

The last post Jameson made on Instagram showing her face was from a hospital room Jan. 23. At the time, she told fans she would be out soon, but made no reference as to if doctors had discovered why she was having trouble walking. (RELATED: Playboy Changes The Magazine’s Foundation With Transgender Playmate)

“Thank you all for your well wishes… I’ll be out of here soon and back to life!” the post read. “Love you.”

Bitton gave an update on the star Jan. 19, saying Jameson doesn’t have Guillain-Barre syndrome after multiple tests yet remains in the hospital. The video has since been deleted.

“She doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome,” the star’s partner shared. “It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré.”

“She still in the hospital with on going neurological tests,” he added. “Thanks for all the prayers please keep on praying thank you so much. God bless!”

Jameson previously posted a video of herself in a hospital bed Jan. 10 and explained that she had gotten to a point where she couldn’t walk so she was in the hospital to figure out what was happening.

That post has since been deleted. She also shared that her doctors suspected at the time that she had Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which is described as a “rare, autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis,” according to the CDC.