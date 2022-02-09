J.J. Redick Cooks Stephen A. Smith To His Face, Says He Creates Narratives

J.J. Redick cooked Stephen A. Smith right to his face during a recent ESPN segment.

In a video tweeted by @Courtside_Clips, Stephen A. and the legendary Duke player were debating whether LeBron or Kevin Durant has more pressure on them to win a title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

J.J. Redick cut loose on Stephen A., and claimed you can’t put more pressure on athletes than what they put on themselves. He told the ESPN straight to his face, “The answer is neither. You’re creating a narrative and a story, Stephen A. We all do that. This is what we do.”

Watch the epic exchange below.

JJ Redick to Stephen A on First Take: “As an athlete, we wanna go out and kill. And we wanna win… There is no one that can put more pressure on Kevin [Durant] or LeBron… than themselves… All the pressure is coming from this… You’re creating a narrative Stephen A.” pic.twitter.com/yjXdNp892S — Courtside Clippers (@Courtside_Clips) February 8, 2022

How awesome was that? Stephen A. literally had no idea what to say at all. That look on his face said it all without needing any words. He sat there just looking stunned and caught off guard. Redick called him out, and was 100% correct.

The reality of the situation is that a lot of people in sports media like to make things seem way bigger than they are.

Look no further than Skip Bayless, who used to work with Stephen A. at ESPN, for a prime example of that fact. He called Odell an overrated free agent signing.

Now, the Rams are in the Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr. was the most overhyped free agent in NFL history. He’s a powerhouse on social media, no longer on the field is he a powerhouse. More @Undisputed, now on FS1pic.twitter.com/q84BuGKQrj — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 22, 2021

Remember, folks, it’s meant to be entertainment. Don’t read into it much more than that.