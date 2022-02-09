‘Jeopardy’ Champ Amy Schneider Quits Day Job After Winning Nearly $1.4 Million

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider made a major announcement after winning nearly $1.4 million on the popular game show.

"Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday!" Schneider tweeted Tuesday. The comments were noted by the New York Daily News in a piece published Wednesday.

"It's a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to… public figure, I guess?" the champion added. "But regardless of the outcome I'm so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!"

The now-former software engineer manager had an incredible winning streak on the game show that ran from November 2021 until Jan. 26, 2022 with 40 consecutive wins, before walking away with nearly $1.4 million in winnings, the outlet noted.

Schneider also made headlines after becoming the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions.