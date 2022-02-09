Video Shows Joe Burrow’s Incredible Confidence Against The Chiefs

One video tells you everything you need to know about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The NFL released a video Tuesday of the young passer against the Bengals, and when the team needed a touchdown in the third quarterback, the LSU Heisman winner took care of business. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was picked up on camera addressing the offense and told them, “When we score, we’re going for two.” Watch the awesome moment below.

Confidence on 💯 He’s Joe Shiesty for a reason 😏 @Bengals pic.twitter.com/ASkaP5EOdh — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 8, 2022

That’s the kind of confidence you can’t teach. You either have it or you don’t. It’s that simple, and Burrow has it in spades. There was never a doubt in his mind about whether or not his team would score.

Burrow has the kind of confidence you dream of having in your quarterback. He’s not over-the-top cocky. He just believes in himself.

When the bullets are flying on the field, he’s calm, cooled and collected. The stage is never too big for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

All he does is take care of business and because of that fact, the Bengals are now four quarters away from winning the Super Bowl. It’s simply incredible how quickly he turned around one of the worst franchises in all of pro sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

Make sure to tune in this Sunday for the Super Bowl. It should be an awesome time as Burrow and the Bengals against Matthew Stafford and the Rams!