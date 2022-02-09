Joe Rogan Mocks The Attacks On Him, Reminds People ‘Don’t Take’ His ‘Advice’

Joe Rogan took to the stage Tuesday night in Texas for a stand-up routine and mocked the attacks on him as he reminded people not to take advice from him.

“I used to say it if [I was talking about] a Richard Pryor bit or something, I would say it in context,” Rogan told the crowd, noting the recently resurfaced video of him using the N-word multiple times. The comments were noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday.

“Somebody made a compilation of every time I said that word over 14 years and they put it on YouTube, and it turned out that was racist as fuck,” he added. “Even to me! I’m me and I’m watching it saying, ‘Stop saying it!’ I put my cursor over the video and I’m like, ‘Four more minutes?!'” (RELATED: Social Media Users Call For Fauci To Debate Vaccine Skeptic Following Interview On ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’)

Spotify CEO: Silencing Joe Rogan is not the answer. https://t.co/JmAMG4Yqxa pic.twitter.com/xicGMqIPx8 — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 9, 2022

“I haven’t used that word in years,” Rogan continued. “But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that weird and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves.”

Rogan also made fun of comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine that lead artists, such as Neil Young, to boycott Spotify, the outlet noted.

“I talk shit for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me,” the comedian shared. “If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb shit were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better?” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Leaves Sanjay Gupta Almost Speechless As He Confronts Him About CNN’s Lies, Parents Not Wanting To Vaccinate Kids)

“‘You know that dude who made people eat animal dicks on TV? How does he feel about medicine?'” he added. “If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

During a question and answer session, Rogan was also asked about Rumble offering him $100 million to move his podcast from Spotify and he made it clear he’s not leaving the social media platform.

“No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably, let’s see what happens,” the podcast host shared.

During an episode that aired on Tuesday with guest comedian Akaash Singh, Rogan talked about the campaign against him and called it “a political hit job.”

“In a lot of ways, this is a relief,” Rogan shared about the resurfaced N-word video. “That video had always been out there. This is a political hit job. They’re taking all this stuff I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together. It’s good because it makes me address some stuff that I really wish wasn’t out there.”