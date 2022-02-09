Kanye West’s New Love Interest Opens Up About Being Into Foursomes, Partner-Swapping And Dominatrix

Kanye West’s new love interest Julia Fox opened up in a NSFW interview about being into foursomes, partner-swapping and her past job of being a dominatrix.

“Through doing this, just for money, I ended up learning about my own sexuality, which I’d never really had a chance to explore because my sexuality was always being used against me,” the 31-year-old actress shared during her appearance Wednesday on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. The comments were noted by Page Six. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

“My sexuality was something to be guarded and protected and not something to be explored,” she added. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

Julia Fox talks pre-Kanye West life as a dominatrix, past drug use and criminal historyhttps://t.co/U1aLbEoSrS — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 9, 2022

Fox made it clear that she never had sex with these clients and that she worked in a “very controlled environment” of sex dungeons where she learned what turned her on.

“I was also able to explore my own because there’d be times in a session where I’d be like, ‘Damn, this is horny as f–k. This is hot,'” the actress shared, as she noted the kind of porn she found out she was into.

“I’m into weirdly, like, partner swapping and then watching, more [foursome] vibes,” Fox explained. “I’ve never done it. In my other relationships, I feel like I’ve always been so jealous and so possessive in my relationships. I don’t want to be like that in the future.”

Sources close to the “Uncut Gems” star and 44-year-old rapper said the two weren’t exclusive, but instead in an “open relationship,” according to Page Six.

Fox and West were first linked romantically in January after being spotted together numerous times in both Miami and New York, Page Six reported. West shares four kids with ex Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021.

Fox was previously married after she tied the knot with pilot Peter Artemiev in 2018. The two welcomed their first child, a son Valentino, in January 2021. By end of the year she was referring to him as a dead-beat father in a social media post.