Kim Kardashian’s A Fashion Icon In Sleeveless Orange, Black And White Cutout Dresses During Latest Shoot

Kim Kardashian proved her status as a true fashion icon in shots from her latest magazine shoot as she posed wearing a variety of sleeveless dresses.

The 41-year-old reality star looked absolutely incredible in a stunning orange cutout dress in the pages of her cover shoot for Vogue’s March Issue. Kardashian, the magazine editor and others involved posted the photos from the stunning shoot Wednesday on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Nazario (@mr_carlos_nazario)

In one snap, she posed wearing a sleeveless black dress made out of a cropped top and skirt combo with an extreme leg slit. She completed the look with loose hair and black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Kletnoy (@sergiokletnoy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Nazario (@mr_carlos_nazario)

In another, she heats things up in little more than a white long sleeve high-cut bodysuit.

On the cover shot, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star appeared in another out of this world outfit under a headline that read, “I’ve Chosen Myself.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carlijn jacobs (@carlijnjacobs)

Kardashian’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted before. One glance through her social media account proves that fact over and over again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

