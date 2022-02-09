Kyler Murray’s Agent Won’t Comment On Why The QB Nuked The Cardinals From His Instagram

Kyler Murray’s agent doesn’t want to discuss the NFL quarterback nuking the Cardinals from his Instagram account.

Murray recently scrubbed pretty much everything from his Instagram account, and fans were very quick to notice that there's not a single reference to the Cardinals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1)

Well, when his agent Erik Burkhardt was asked by Ian Rapoport about the situation, he refused to give a comment about what’s going on with the young star.

You can listen to Rapoport’s full report below.

Kyler Murray deleted many social media posts. Which means…? pic.twitter.com/Et9bSZp8RY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2022

This entire situation is so incredibly strange. As I said at the time, it’s never a good sign when an athlete deletes any and all references to the team they play for.

That’s often a sign that things aren’t going well at all. That’s a sign there might be chaos brewing, and seeing as how Burkhardt wouldn’t provide any explanation or clarification, fans are going to keep thinking that’s the case.

Kyler Murray’s agent on the deletion of everything #Cardinals related on Murray’s social media: “No comment.” 👀 https://t.co/cULFsvqmfm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 9, 2022

I also don’t understand why Murray might be so fired up. The Cardinals have given him plenty of weapons to work with and they still collapsed down the stretch.

At some point, he just has to look in the mirror and commit to getting better and finding ways to win the big games.

“Why did Kyler Murray suck the second half of the season” His starting WRs: pic.twitter.com/oPX1OfjqrC — Hawk (@GowanSeason) February 5, 2022

You know what’s not going to help him do that? Delete a bunch of pics from his Instagram like he’s a teenager throwing a tantrum for no reason. That’s not going to get the Cardinals to the Super Bowl!