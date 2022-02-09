Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Girl For Shooting Juvenile On Pennsylvania Ave

Police arrested a 14-year-old girl for shooting a 13-year-old boy in Washington, D.C., on Monday, multiple local sources reported.

The shooting occurred around 4:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. The victim was shot twice and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The victim was waiting to take a bus home from middle school before he was shot, his mother told NBC 4 Washington.

“It’s crazy. I just wouldn’t expect that, sending your child to school and you get that phone call that he’s been shot,” the victim’s mother told NBC 4 Washington. “He’s not into the streets; he’s just a good boy. So it really shook the whole family to know that something like that happened to him.”

MPD announces an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 2/7/22, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release: https://t.co/DC7gil0DJW pic.twitter.com/QbOuIu5L4G — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2022

The female shooter, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday, the police statement said. The case remains under investigation and officials are offering rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information on the individuals responsible for the crime. (RELATED: Massive Firefight Erupts In One Of The Nation’s Most Liberal Cities)

“They need to be off the streets, because if it’s not my son, it’s someone else’s,” the victim’s mother said, NBC 4 Washington reported.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our family, so he’s just recovering from surgery, and we’re taking it one day at a time.”

Investigators say the motive of the crime is still unclear, according to Fox 5 DC. The victim was reportedly alone when he was shot and is believed to be the sole target. Local police are working with local businesses to obtain footage from surveillance cameras that captured the shooting, Fox 5 DC reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

