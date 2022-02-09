‘Let Me Finish’: Psaki Snaps At Fox News Reporter When Pressed On CDC Guidance

White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefly snapped at a Fox News reporter questioning her to clarify when the CDC would revise their own mask guidance Tuesday.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich questioned Psaki about when the public could expect updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask guidelines, as several Democratic leaders have moved ahead in changing mask regulations in their own states.

WATCH:

Psaki says that “the CDC moves at the pace of data and science” when asked about updated CDC guidance on masks, and then pivots to criticizing states like Florida for standing in the way of mask mandates in schools. pic.twitter.com/aQ9Z8BZnqe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2022

Psaki defended Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s new mask rules in comparison to those of Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, when Heinrich press her at Monday’s briefing, according to Mediate. (RELATED: AP Reporter Grills Psaki: ‘Do You Really Believe That Journalists’ Just Repeat ISIS, Putin ‘Propaganda?’)

On Tuesday, Heinrich pressed Psaki again on when CDC will weigh in on changing its mask guidance as states, including New York, ditch restrictions. Psaki replied that “the CDC moves at the pace of data and science. I would note that our goal remains continuing to ensure that there is guidance that helps school districts stay open.”

“That’s our goal. We want kids to be in school. Ninety-eight percent of schools are open. That’s a very —,” Psaki continued until Heinrich tried to ask a follow-up question. Psaki immediately cut her off, stating, “Let me finish. That’s a very good sign.”

The press secretary went on to say that the CDC will always be reviewing their guidelines and that any additional new guidance would be “up to them.”

The White House suddenly scheduled a press briefing by the COVID-19 response team on Wednesday, according to Breitbart News White House Correspondent Charlie Spiering.