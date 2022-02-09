REPORT: Obama To Speak To House Democrats Alongside Pelosi Amid Wave Of Retirements

Former President Barack Obama will reportedly speak to House Democrats alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as over two dozen Democrats have announced they would not be seeking reelection and President Joe Biden’s approval rating has tanked.

Obama will reportedly be in a keynote discussion with Pelosi that will be held virtually. The meeting was reportedly organized by Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is the caucus chair, according to NBC News. There are currently 29 Democrats who will retire or run for a different political office, compared to 14 Republicans.

Pelosi, who announced in January that she would be running for reelection, is reportedly considering an attempt to stay in leadership after 2022.

Another topic on Democrats' agenda is passing pieces of their Build Back Better bill, which has failed to pick up enough support.

The Daily Caller contacted Jeffries’ and Pelosi’s offices about the meeting, but they did not immediately respond.