REPORT: The Texans Didn’t Hire Josh McCown Because Of Optics Involving Race And Brian Flores

Race and optics reportedly played a huge role in the Houston Texans not hiring Josh McCown.

There were whispers for awhile that the Texans had a ton of interest in making the retired quarterback their head coach, but instead, the team decided to hire Lovie Smith. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why did Houston move off hiring McCown for the failed former Illinois coach? Apparently they were worried about hiring an unproven white coach over a seasoned minority coach after Brian Flores sued the league for facial discrimination.

John McClain reported the following on the situation for the Houston Chronicle:

The Flores lawsuit caused teams still needing head coaches to step back and reevaluate. The Texans knew they were going to get ridiculed for hiring McCown, who has no college or NFL coaching experience. Hiring him at the expense of a more experienced minority became a deal breaker, so they reached out to Smith. There were reports McCown turned down the job, which isn’t true. Although he’ll never admit it, Caserio changed his mind. And the general manager has it in his six-year contract that he gets final say. The McNair family approved his pivot from McCown to Smith.

If this is true, the Texans should be embarrassed. If the team pivoted from the guy they wanted to Lovie Smith out of fear of the optics, they have pathetic leadership.

You can’t let Brian Flores suing the league dictate what you do or don’t do. If the Texans wanted McCown, they should have hired him and told anyone who didn’t like it to get lost.

Instead, the team reportedly passed over McCown for Lovie Smith, whose last stint as a head coach ended when Illinois fired him!

He couldn’t even cut it in the B1G, and he’s now running an NFL team again. How does that make sense to anyone?

This Flores situation is becoming more and more of a disaster for the league every passing day. If teams are making decisions based on optics instead of what will make them win the most games, then they deserve to lose. It’s that simple.