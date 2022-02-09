Republican Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Stan Pulliam Says He Once Belonged To Swingers Group With Wife

A Republican Oregon gubernatorial candidate admitted that he and his wife once belonged to a swingers group, according to interview published Feb. 3 in the Willamette Week.

Stan Pulliam, the mayor of Sandy, Oregon, told the Willamette Week that he and his wife, MacKensey, explored “mutual relationships with other couples” for a “brief period of time before ultimately deciding” the swingers lifestyle wasn’t for them. The couple once belonged to a swingers Facebook group called “Swingers Facebook Group PDX,” the outlet reported.

A 2016 screenshot taken from the online group picturing Pulliam and his wife was shared in Oregon political circles, the Willamette Week reported. The screenshot reportedly featured several photos of the Pulliam and his wife and a note from the gubernatorial candidate saying they were “excited” to be part of the swingers community, according to the outlet.

In addition to the 2016 screenshot from the swingers Facebook group, a photo of him at the 2011 Portland Erotic Ball has been circulated, according to the Willamette Week. (RELATED: Thomas Middleditch Says He’s A Swinger, Says It ‘Saved’ His Marriage)

A poll taken earlier in the week showed Pulliam in second place among Republican Oregon gubernatorial candidates, behind only oncologist Bud Pierce, the outlet also reported.

Pulliam has raised almost $1 million dollars for his campaign so far, The Oregonian reported. He has also voiced his support for former President Donald Trump during the race, according to People magazine.