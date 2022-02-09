Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Gets A Contract Extension

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is sticking around for the foreseeable future.

The team announced late Tuesday afternoon that Vrabel has agreed to an extension with the franchise. Terms of the deal aren't known at this time.

Vrabel is 41-24 during his time with the Titans.

This is a great move by the Titans. Vrabel is a hell of a coach and he’s made the Titans relevant again in the NFL.

Seeing as how it’s not a team located in a city known for drawing massive free agents, he’s managed to elevate the Titans to a new level.

The @Titans have extended the contracts for GM Jon Robinson and HC Mike Vrabel “I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans.” READ https://t.co/lrXPzZ4nwM pic.twitter.com/xHOqCsNsau — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 8, 2022

In the past two seasons, he’s 23-10. That’s a hell of a record, and he did it while missing Derrick Henry for multiple games because of an injury.

While the Titans haven’t managed to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl, they’re clearly on the right path with Vrabel leading the way.

Seeing as how great coaches are a bit rare in the NFL, when you find a guy who can win, you have to lock him up.

#Titans announce contract extensions for Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson. They were under contract through 2022. Deserving. Smart and expected by Amy Adams Strunk. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 8, 2022

I have no doubt Titans fans are very excited about this news!