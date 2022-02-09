Editorial

The NFL Knew Police Were Looking For Alvin Kamara Before He Played In The Pro Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 07: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown by eating Airheads candy on the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The NFL apparently knew before the Pro Bowl that police were looking for Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl for allegedly beating a man at the Cromwell in Las Vegas prior to the game, and the allegations are incredibly serious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Nevada Current, the league knew authorities were looking for the New Orleans Saints running back for his role in the alleged beating, but that didn’t stop him from playing in the game.

“We got in touch with NFL security about 10 o’clock in the morning and let them know that he (Kamara) was a suspect in the case and they located him and he was already on the field. So they contacted him and he agreed to meet with us after the game. And so that’s just the way we did it since he was cooperating,” assistant Sheriff John McGrath told the Nevada Current.

Even though Kamara has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, this is still a bad look for the league.

Kamara is in seriously hot water, and he could be facing stiff consequences if he’s convicted of beating his alleged victim.

Yet, the NFL still let him take the field to play in the Pro Bowl. If that’s not a dumb decision, I don’t know what is.

As soon as the NFL was notified police wanted to speak with the Saints star, they should have pulled him aside and dealt with it immediately.

There’s simply no excuse for letting him on the field knowing the police were looking for him. It’s unacceptable and the NFL should be embarrassed.