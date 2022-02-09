The NFL Knew Police Were Looking For Alvin Kamara Before He Played In The Pro Bowl

The NFL apparently knew before the Pro Bowl that police were looking for Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl for allegedly beating a man at the Cromwell in Las Vegas prior to the game, and the allegations are incredibly serious. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Nevada Current, the league knew authorities were looking for the New Orleans Saints running back for his role in the alleged beating, but that didn’t stop him from playing in the game.

Terrifying Photo Shows Injured Man Allegedly Beaten By An NFL Star https://t.co/2uwo33XF1I — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

“We got in touch with NFL security about 10 o’clock in the morning and let them know that he (Kamara) was a suspect in the case and they located him and he was already on the field. So they contacted him and he agreed to meet with us after the game. And so that’s just the way we did it since he was cooperating,” assistant Sheriff John McGrath told the Nevada Current.

Horrifying Details Come Out In NFL Star’s Arrest. Will He Ever Play Again? https://t.co/GrSsqg9fX8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

Even though Kamara has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, this is still a bad look for the league.

Kamara is in seriously hot water, and he could be facing stiff consequences if he’s convicted of beating his alleged victim.

NFL Superstar Arrested On Very Serious Charge In Las Vegas https://t.co/25rsEIH6nn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2022

Yet, the NFL still let him take the field to play in the Pro Bowl. If that’s not a dumb decision, I don’t know what is.

As soon as the NFL was notified police wanted to speak with the Saints star, they should have pulled him aside and dealt with it immediately.

Alvin Kamara has been accused of savagely and brutally beating a man in Las Vegas. The best advice I ever heard about fighting was to think about your bank account, then put one foot in front of the other and walk away. It’s just not worth it. pic.twitter.com/qSJbzzvjzl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 8, 2022

There’s simply no excuse for letting him on the field knowing the police were looking for him. It’s unacceptable and the NFL should be embarrassed.